The Border Police officer who was charged following the crash in Dragoman will be dismissed. This was stated by the director of the General Directorate of Border Police, Anton Zlatanov, speaking to journalists during a vigil in memory of the 18-year-old girl who died after the incident.

“I can guarantee, even though the investigation is yet to be conducted, that he will be dismissed,” Zlatanov said. According to him, the officer was suspended from duty as early as November 16.

“We categorically distance ourselves from the actions of anyone who gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol,” the director said. He added that dismissal was the least of the concerns, because it would not bring the dead girl back to life.

The investigation continues

According to the prosecution, the crash occurred at around 4:05 a.m. on November 15 in Dragoman. The injured 18-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Sofia, where she later died.

The 26-year-old officer at the Kalotina border checkpoint has been charged with causing death while driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. A concentration of 1.63 parts per thousand was measured in his exhaled air, the prosecution reported.

The defendant has been detained for up to 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for the imposition of the remand measure “detention in custody.” Camera recordings have been seized, witnesses have been questioned, and forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered as part of the pre-trial proceedings.

Alcohol checks

Zlatanov said that officers are tested for alcohol consumption at least once a month when starting their shifts. According to him, the defendant was tested approximately a month and a half before the crash.

“This is absolutely unacceptable, even though the officer committed the act during his days off, when he was not at work,” the director said. He urged people to stop their friends if they have consumed alcohol and intend to drive.

“Be more humble. The fact that you have cars, that someone has given you money or power, does not make you untouchable,” Anton Zlatanov said.

Sources: bta.bg, prb.bg