The three consecutive hearings in the case concerning the death of 12-year-old Siyana have been postponed due to a sudden deterioration in the health of the reporting judge. The hearings had been scheduled for November 17, 18 and 19 at the Pleven District Court. The information was reported by NOVA.

During the hearings, the expert witnesses who prepared the conclusions of the comprehensive forensic medical and automotive technical examination were supposed to be heard. The examinations are part of the evidence in the case, which concerns the circumstances surrounding the crash in which Siyana died.

The incident occurred at the end of March 2025 on the road near Telish. The defendant in the case is truck driver Georgi Aleksandrov. He remains in custody after repeatedly requesting a less restrictive measure.

New dates for the hearings have not yet been set. They are to be scheduled by the Pleven District Court.