National Police officers have entered the office of a major gold trader in central Sofia. The operation is taking place in a building at 20 „Todor Aleksandrov“ Boulevard.

According to initial information cited by the Focus news agency, the police operation is being conducted on the seventh floor, where a search is under way. No details have been announced about the reasons for the operation.

So far, there is no official information about detained individuals, seized items or documents. It has also not been confirmed whether the operation is connected to other addresses or companies.

The Ministry of Interior is expected to release additional information about the operation and its results. Until then, information about the investigation remains limited to the initial details about the police action.