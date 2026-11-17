Sofia City Court has definitively remanded Yordan Atanasov in custody, charging him with the death of the dog Knopa in the capital’s „Krastova Vada“ district. The City Court upheld the decision of Sofia District Court and found that the defendant poses a danger to the public.

Atanasov has been charged under Article 325b of the Criminal Code. The law provides for a prison sentence of between 2 and 8 years for the offense. In its reasoning, Sofia City Court pointed to unnecessary rage and indifference to the animal’s suffering.

„The act was committed in a public place and involved particular cruelty,“ the reasoning presented by the court states. According to the court’s assessment, these circumstances, as well as the evidence in the case, require the strictest measure of remand.



Witness testimony and video recordings support the conclusion that he committed the crime, the court said. The decision concerns the measure of remand and does not constitute a conviction. Yordan Atanasov is presumed innocent until a conviction enters into force.

At the hearing, the defense requested a more lenient measure. The defendant’s new lawyer, Martin Kantarev, said that Atanasov needs to work in order to pay child support. The defendant himself also asked not to remain in custody, but the court rejected the request.



The procedure for appealing the initial detention was postponed on November 12 after Atanasov requested a change of lawyer. The court then scheduled the next hearing for November 17 and confirmed that Sofia District Court had already ordered that he be held in custody.

Following Sofia City Court’s decision, Atanasov will remain in custody while the criminal proceedings continue. The substance of the case remains to be clarified, including whether the charges will be proven during the trial.