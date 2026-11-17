A friend of the deceased 18-year-old Milena told BNT that the car driven by the accused border police officer was traveling at high speed and did not stop before the pedestrian crossing in Dragoman.

“Just as we stepped onto the sidewalk, we heard the car approaching from behind at breakneck speed. Everything happened in seconds; we had no time to react. Even if I had pulled her away, there were no brakes at all,” the young man said.

According to him, after the collision the driver got out of the car and said: “I didn’t do anything.” The friend also claims that the car ran over the girl while she was on the pedestrian crossing. These statements form part of the witness’s account, while the circumstances surrounding the crash are being clarified in the investigation.

The Accused Had a Blood Alcohol Level of 1.63‰

The incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. on November 15. The 18-year-old girl was taken to Pirogov Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life because of her severe injuries.

The accused is a 26-year-old employee of the Border Police. A blood alcohol concentration of 1.63‰ was established during the test. He was initially detained for up to 72 hours, dismissed from his position, and disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him.

Surveillance camera footage was seized in connection with the case, witnesses were questioned, and forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations were ordered. The prosecution charged him with causing death while driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

The Court Will Decide on Remand in Custody

On November 19, the Sofia District Court will consider the request to impose the most severe measure of restraint – “detention in custody.”

The Border Police said that over the past five years, the officer had been subject to two disciplinary penalties related to his professional duties. Until this case, there had been no data showing that he had been found driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dnes.bg