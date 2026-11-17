Petar Terzobaliev, the former director of the Regional Directorate of the Border Police in Dragoman, denied having any family relationship with accused man Emil Georgiev, who is under investigation over the death of an 18-year-old woman in the city. Terzobaliev told BNT that he is not Georgiev’s stepfather and that the rumours of a family connection are untrue.

“There is no family relationship between us whatsoever. My son’s name is Nikolay Terzobaliev and he lives in the city of Burgas,” the former director said. He clarified that he knows Georgiev’s parents and had a personal relationship with his mother in the past, but denied that this made him the young man’s father. According to him, Georgiev’s biological father is a car mechanic who lives in Dragoman.

Terzobaliev also said that he had personally filed a complaint with Minister Demerdzhiev over the rumours being circulated. “There has been no protection and there will be none,” he said, adding that as an employee of “Internal Security” he had imposed disciplinary sanctions and dismissed employees.

What he says about the accused man’s work

The former director stressed that he had not appointed Georgiev to the Interior Ministry system. According to him, this had happened under a previous director. Terzobaliev said that, according to the information available to him, Georgiev had been disciplined once in 2022 or 2023.

“My superiors never reported to me, either in writing or verbally, that he had a hot temper at work or had committed any violations,” Terzobaliev said. He added that he had received no information that the employee had used alcohol or drugs while at work.

Terzobaliev said that he knew the woman who died and her boyfriend. According to him, the two had been interested in applying to the Interior Ministry Academy and had spoken to him about the procedure.

The investigation continues

Emil Georgiev has been charged with causing death while driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. According to the prosecution, a concentration of 1.63 per mille of alcohol was measured in his exhaled breath during the check following the crash.

Witnesses have been questioned in the case, surveillance camera footage has been seized, and forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered. Georgiev has been detained for up to 72 hours, and on 19 November the court is due to consider the prosecution’s request for his remand in custody.

Sources: bntnews.bg, novini.bg