The “Angels on the Road” organization has notified the Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General following an alert that an attempt may have been made to cover up the crash in Dragoman in which an 18-year-old girl was killed. The alerts were submitted at 5:00 a.m. after the incident, Petya Ivanova of the organization told Nova TV.

According to her, information was received about the possible deletion of security camera footage. The footage in question is from cameras at an establishment in Dragoman where the accused had been celebrating before the crash, as well as from a clothing store near the scene of the incident.

Ivanova claims that the store is owned by the detainee’s mother. The submitted alert raises the question of whether footage from the two locations could provide information about the circumstances before and around the crash.

What the organization claims

At this stage, there is no confirmation in the publicly available information that footage has been deleted or that the incident was covered up. The information is part of an alert sent to the investigative authorities, which must verify the claims.

The case involves an accused person whose name has not been disclosed. The 18-year-old girl who was injured has also not been identified.

Comment on safety in smaller communities

Vladimir Todorov of the Bulgarian Association of Road Accident Victims described small communities as one of the major challenges facing road safety. According to him, there is often tolerance there toward drivers who violate the rules or drive after consuming alcohol.

“The consequences for the perpetrator will be very severe. The child’s life cannot be brought back, but I think it is possible for the accused to receive a life sentence,” Todorov commented.

Whether there are grounds for the claims of an attempt to cover up the crash, as well as what footage is available, must be established as part of the investigation.