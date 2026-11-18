Over 6,000 shipments containing narcotic substances have been seized over the past six months in Sofia, Ruse and Vidin. Around 80% of the recipients are aged 16–17, Stefan Bakalov, deputy director of the Customs Agency, said on the Bulgarian National Television program “The Day Begins.”

According to him, drug distribution is increasingly being carried out online, with the substances reaching young people through small courier shipments. Customs services use specialized risk-analysis software that selects hundreds of suspicious shipments every day. Narcotic substances were found in more than half of them.

Synthetic substances account for an increasing share

Bakalov identified semisynthetic and synthetic cannabinoids and cathinones among the most widespread new substances. He warned that presenting them as harmless carries a serious risk.

“These semisynthetic drugs are far more addictive than the marijuana people knew 20 years ago,” Stefan Bakalov said.

According to him, their use is leading to an increase in cases requiring emergency medical assistance.

Warning about fentanyl

The deputy director of the Customs Agency described the threat posed by fentanyl and synthetic opioids as a serious and complex issue. He pointed out that Bulgaria and Europe are facing a different model from that in the United States, as production is increasingly taking place on the territory of European countries.

Bakalov said there was reasonable suspicion that more fentanyl laboratories exist in Bulgaria. According to him, this makes prevention even more necessary.

“There is nothing more important than having absolutely all institutions united in this campaign, because this is about protecting the lives of children,” he said.

Nearly 100 million smuggled cigarettes

In the interview, Bakalov also commented on efforts to combat cigarette smuggling. According to his data, nearly 100 million illegal cigarettes have been seized at the borders over almost 11 months, while in October alone customs officers stopped six trucks loaded with smuggled cigarettes.

Sources: novini.bg