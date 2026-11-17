More than 10 people have been detained in a specialized operation against a suspected organized crime group involved in money laundering. The operation was carried out in the regions of Plovdiv, Sofia, Varna, Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Montana and Veliko Tarnovo.

The operation involved officers from the Plovdiv Economic Crime Counteraction Department, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. The procedural and investigative actions were carried out under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Interior said.

The detainees were taken into custody under police orders. Numerous material evidence items, as well as a significant amount of money, were seized during the searches and other actions.

Transfers worth more than €10 million

According to the Ministry of Interior, the alleged criminal activity was carried out through numerous shell companies. “The criminal activity was carried out by establishing numerous shell companies,” the ministry said.

According to the investigation, the companies were registered in the names of people of limited means in Bulgaria and abroad. They were used to conceal the origin of funds obtained through investment fraud and other crimes.

So far, transfers totaling more than €10 million, which passed through the companies’ bank accounts, have been documented. The amount of money seized has not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing. At this stage, there is no information about charges being filed or judicial measures being imposed against the detainees.

Sources: novini.bg