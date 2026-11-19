The Sofia District Court remanded border police officer Emil Georgiev from Dragoman in custody, charging him with the death of an 18-year-old woman. According to the charges, the 26-year-old man was driving with a blood alcohol level of 1.58 promille, and drug substances were also detected in his sample.

Georgiev denied using drugs. His defense lawyer told the court that a new expert examination would be requested, while the drug test on the breathalyzer had been negative.

“He did not use drugs, but this will be proven. The breathalyzer test was also negative,” the defense lawyer said.

The prosecution cited the medical examination and the evidence gathered as grounds for the charges. The defense objected that the vehicle technical examination had not yet been completed and argued that it was too early to impose the most severe measure of remand.

Court cites risk of another offense

When determining the measure, the court found that there was no risk of the accused absconding. According to the judges, however, there was a danger that he could commit another offense. As an additional reason, the court noted that Georgiev had been penalized three times for speeding over the past two years.

The accused entered the courtroom under heightened security and remained silent during the hearing. In his final statement, he said: “I am sorry.”

The decision to remand him in custody may be appealed. The defense has not yet decided whether to file an appeal. The results of the new drug examination and the forthcoming vehicle technical examination will be significant for the further course of the investigation.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg