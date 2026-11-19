The Plovdiv Court of Appeal remanded Atanas Dechev in custody, after he was charged with aiding and abetting in the case concerning the murder of Plovdiv businessman Ilian Filipov. The judges upheld the decision of the District Court.

Dechev was arrested on 11 November near his home in Pazardzhik. He has been charged with aiding Slavcho Megerov, who is alleged to have been the actual perpetrator of the murder. According to the prosecution, Dechev’s role was related to providing logistical assistance.

The hearing on the remand measure was held behind closed doors. This was requested by Dechev’s defence lawyer to prevent facts and circumstances concerning the private lives of people involved in the case from being disclosed.

With its decision, the appellate judges upheld the most severe remand measure against the accused. Dechev will remain in custody while the pre-trial investigation into the murder continues.