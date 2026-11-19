30-year-old American football player Kostadin Filchev has died after being beaten in a store in Sofia. He was part of the Sofia Bears team.

The attack was carried out on November 13 at a commercial establishment in the capital’s Mladost 4 district. A 31-year-old man has been charged with intentional homicide.

According to the prosecution, the accused inflicted multiple heavy blows with his hands to Filchev’s head and face. As a result of the beating, the 30-year-old man died.

The accused remains in custody

On November 14, the man was charged with intentional homicide and detained for 72 hours. After that, the court remanded him in custody.

On November 16, the court found that „there is sufficient evidence from which a reasonable assumption can be made that the accused committed the crime“. According to the panel of judges, there is also a real risk that he may commit another crime.

Therefore, the most severe measure of restraint was imposed – permanent detention. The decision is not final and may be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal. If an appeal is filed, the case will be heard on November 24.

Filchev was part of the Sofia Bears

Sofia Bears announced the death of the young athlete on Monday. The club said that he would remain in the memories of everyone who knew him and shared the field with him.

Sources: novini.bg