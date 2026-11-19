An 11-year-old boy was beaten by his classmates in the Berkovitsa village of Zamfirovo. According to the family, the attack took place on Tuesday, 17 November, after the end of the school day.

Relatives say that three children chased the boy for around three hours before catching up with him in a meadow outside the village. According to his grandmother, Tatyana Todorova, the conflict began after pebbles were thrown at the child.

“They chased him and threw pebbles at him. He retaliated,” Todorova told NOVA.

The family claims that the boy was knocked down, stripped and beaten with wooden sticks, a metal pipe and a knuckle-duster. Relatives said that he had numerous bruises on his body and that one of his front teeth was loose. They also said that they had obtained a medical certificate.

According to his grandmother, the beating stopped after another 9-year-old child intervened and told the attackers that the boy’s mother was coming. The mother says that her son is traumatised and refuses to return to school. She is considering transferring him to another school in Berkovitsa.

Investigation into the case to follow

A coordination council has been convened over the case. According to NOVA, social services have spoken to all the children connected to the incident, and a psychologist is due to work with them.

The investigation is expected to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and determine what additional measures will be taken. So far, no public information has been released about charges being brought or final conclusions from the investigation.

Sources: nova.bg, 24chasa.bg, eurocom.bg