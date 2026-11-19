The District Court in Berkovitsa remanded in custody a convicted man accused of threatening to kill and causing bodily harm to a woman and their two children in the village of Dolno Ozirovo, Varshets Municipality. The ruling was issued following a request by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Montana.

According to the prosecution, on November 17, the accused, M.I., threatened to kill the woman he lived with as a family. The threat caused her justified fear. The case file also contains evidence that he punched her in the head.

The investigation further indicates that a day earlier, the man had physically assaulted his daughter by hitting her in the head with a mobile phone. According to the prosecution, evidence has also been established of bodily harm caused to his son.

„The acts for which M.I. has been charged are punishable by imprisonment,“ the prosecution said.

The initial report was filed with the police on November 17 at around 7:30 a.m. When officers visited the address, they found the man, the woman and the children. They were examined by a team from the Varshets Emergency Medical Assistance Branch – Varshets. The bulletin of the Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior states that the examination found no signs of inflicted violence.

The man was initially detained for 24 hours and was subsequently charged with four offences committed in the context of domestic violence. His criminal record shows that he has previous convictions.

In its statement, the prosecution said that numerous procedural and investigative actions had been carried out in the pre-trial proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: konkurent.bg, telegraph.bg