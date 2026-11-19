A 31-year-old man has been detained for the murder of a 30-year-old man in a store in the capital’s “Mladost 4” district. The crime was committed on November 13, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the prosecution, the victim died after being struck multiple times with hands in the head and face area. The Prosecutor’s Office did not provide further details about the reasons that led to the conflict.

Court remands detainee in custody

On November 16, the Sofia City Court ruled that the man should remain in custody. The magistrates found that the case contained sufficient evidence that he had participated in the crime, as well as a risk that he could commit another one.

The detainee has been charged, and his guilt has not been established by a final conviction.

The decision of the Sofia City Court is not final. It may be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal. If an appeal is filed, the case will be heard on November 24.

Sources: nova.bg