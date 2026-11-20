Three minors aged 14, 15 and 16 have been detained in Sofia as part of an investigation into sexual acts against a girl under the age of 16. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office said that sufficient evidence had been collected in the case and that charges against the three are forthcoming.

“Charges will be brought against three people,” said Georgi Kodzhanikolov, spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office. He уточни that the identity of the victim and all participants in the videos had been established.

Police arrived following a noise complaint

On the night of the incident, a party was being held in the apartment with more than 10 boys and girls celebrating Halloween. A complaint about loud noise was filed with the Sofia Directorate of Interior, and a police patrol was dispatched to the address.

According to Prosecutor Kodzhanikolov, one adult whose identity had been established was present when the officers visited the apartment. The police warned those present to observe public order and keep the noise down, then left the apartment. According to the prosecution, the girl was in an inadequate state at that time.

Kodzhanikolov said that, based on the evidence collected, the prosecution had concluded with a high degree of certainty that a significant number of those present, including the victim, had been in a helpless state. The girl was questioned as a witness and classified as a vulnerable person.

Prosecutors launched an investigation following media reports

Initially, no report had been filed about the sexual assault. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation on its own initiative after information and video footage appeared in the media. The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime was ordered to remove the footage from the internet and prevent it from being published again.

The prosecutor уточни that the video showing a handgun, which is being publicly circulated, is related to a separate incident from several days earlier. According to him, some of the individuals are also connected to that episode, but it is not identical to the investigation into the sexual acts.

One of those detained has a criminal record involving theft and the unlawful taking of other people’s property. The prosecution said that all three are minors and have no convictions. The prosecution has not confirmed information that a relative or parent of one of them works within the Sofia Directorate of Interior.

What charges are expected

Kodzhanikolov said that for the minors aged 14 and 15, the law provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, while for the 16-year-old suspect the sentence is between two and eight years. These parameters were presented by the prosecution in connection with the forthcoming charges.

The investigation is ongoing. At this stage, the three have been detained, and their guilt has not been established by a final conviction.