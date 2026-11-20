The court remanded Nikolay Chalakov in custody, with the prosecution identifying him as the leader of the neo-Nazi organization “Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division”. The decision was issued by Judge Silvia Tsankova, who reviewed the request for the most severe remand measure.

Chalakov has been charged with propagating discrimination. The law provides for between 1 and 6 years in prison for this crime. He was convicted of perjury years ago, but has since been rehabilitated.

Six volumes of evidence and 16 searches

In the courtroom, prosecutor Kostadin Paskalev said that six volumes of evidence, witness testimony and data from 16 searches had been collected in the case. Flags, books, badges, clothing bearing distinctive symbols, masks, mobile phones and items featuring Nazi symbols were seized.

According to the prosecution, the evidence indicates that Chalakov led the organization and exercised control over underage members. The prosecution further claims that new members were beaten as part of an initiation ritual. Adults paid a monthly membership fee of 30 euros, while minors paid 15 euros.

The investigation began in August following the murder of a young man in Plovdiv. The organization was uncovered after a State Agency for National Security operation in Plovdiv and Rakovski. Eleven people were detained during the operation, including four minors.

What the prosecution claims

According to the charges, the group used a closed Facebook communication channel where operations in the Stolipinovo neighborhood, arson attacks and beatings of residents were discussed. The case files also contain witness accounts of violence against a Ukrainian citizen, which the prosecution is continuing to investigate.

The prosecutor also cited witness testimony according to which the defendant presented himself as the leader of the organization. He used the nickname “The Umbrella”. According to the prosecution, in 2025 Chalakov ordered a member who had decided to leave the organization to be beaten. Evidence was also presented that the defendant had been detained in Austria for similar activities.

The prosecution claims that the organization has no links to the “Blood and Honour” group, which was dismantled during a State Agency for National Security operation.

Defense denies the charges

Defense attorney Yasenka Shigerminova challenged the prosecution’s claims. According to her, there is insufficient evidence that Chalakov organized and led the group. She pointed out that the other defendants had not given statements and that gatherings in themselves did not prove organized criminal activity.

“They simply got together to eat and drink,” the defense stated.

Chalakov himself denied the prosecution’s allegations and requested the least restrictive remand measure.

The court found that there was a risk that the defendant could commit another crime or influence witnesses, but did not find a real risk that he would abscond. The investigation is continuing, and no specific date has been set for the next hearing.