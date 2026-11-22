The infectious disease specialist injured in the serious chain crash on the Trakia Motorway is due to be discharged from the Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas. The 37-year-old doctor from the city’s Children’s Hospital has undergone several complex operations due to severe fractures to his limbs.

“He had very severe fractures to his limbs. They were operated on in stages,” said Dr Dimo Mitev, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital. According to him, the procedures were performed by Prof. Baltov’s team.

After the doctor is discharged, another person injured in the crash will remain in Burgas—a Romanian citizen. He was the most seriously injured patient at the medical facility. Upon admission, he was in intensive care on mechanical ventilation with severe chest trauma.

The Romanian citizen has already been transferred out of intensive care and is now in the thoracic surgery department. His recovery and respiratory rehabilitation are continuing, but it is not yet clear when he will be discharged.

Five injured people continue their treatment

A total of five people remain in hospitals after the crash on the Trakia Motorway, which involved 86 vehicles and claimed 13 lives. Two of those injured have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

Another injured person remains in intensive care at the hospital in Sliven with severe traumatic brain injury. Two of the injured are being treated in Burgas.

Investigation continues

The causes of the serious collision are still being clarified. No charges have been filed in the case. Expert assessments are expected to establish the speed of the vehicles and the sequence of the impacts.