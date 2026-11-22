A stolen car and a police cruiser from Sofia’s Fifth District Police Department crashed at the intersection of Madrid Boulevard and Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi Boulevard.

According to NOVA, a police vehicle and a passenger car, which was found to have been stolen, were involved in the accident.

The Interior Ministry is expected to hold a briefing on the case. At present, there is no confirmed information about the cause of the crash, whether a driver has been detained, or whether there are any injured people.

Sources: nova.bg