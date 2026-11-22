The Supreme Court of Cassation will determine which court will hear the case over the crash that killed three young people near Nedelino after all judges from the Criminal Division of the Smolyan District Court recused themselves. The proceedings in Smolyan have been terminated, and the case has been sent to the Supreme Court of Cassation. Dnes.bg reported this, citing a published court ruling.

The crash occurred on June 12, 2019, on the road between Nedelino and Krayna. The driver and the two passengers in the BMW were killed in the collision between a BMW passenger car and a Mercedes truck. The victims were between 23 and 27 years old.

According to the indictment, the BMW entered the oncoming lane while traveling at approximately 93 km/h and collided with the truck. The prosecution claims that the truck driver, Georgi Skecheliev, also contributed to the accident because he was driving at approximately 83 km/h in a zone with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Skecheliev has been charged with causing death through negligence under conditions of independent contributory liability alongside the BMW driver. He remains a defendant, and his final criminal liability has not yet been established.

The Sentence Was Overturned Due to Procedural Violations

On February 26, 2026, the Smolyan District Court found him guilty and sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for a three-year probation period. The court also banned him from driving a motor vehicle for six months.

The trial was conducted under the procedure for a shortened judicial investigation after the defendant admitted the facts set out in the indictment. The defense appealed the sentence before the Plovdiv Court of Appeal.

On July 7, 2026, the appellate court overturned the sentence and remanded the case for a new hearing by a different panel of the Smolyan District Court. The court ruling cited „substantial violations of procedural rules,“ including deficiencies in the indictment and a lack of reasoning concerning circumstances essential to the charges.

All Criminal Judges Recused Themselves

After the case was reopened in Smolyan, all judges from the Criminal Division recused themselves because of their prior involvement in judicial proceedings concerning the same case. Judge Elen Malamov was the last to recuse himself.

In May 2022, Malamov had been part of a judicial panel that upheld a prosecution order terminating the criminal proceedings. Because of this involvement, the judge determined that grounds existed for him not to hear the case again.

Following the submission of the case materials, the Supreme Court of Cassation must designate another court to hear the case. No date has yet been set for a new hearing.

Sources: dnes.bg