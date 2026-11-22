Five years after the fire at the care home for elderly people in the village of Royak, no convictions have been handed down. Two men have been charged in the case – K.R., the owner and manager of the construction company, and S.G., the manager of the construction supervision company.

The Varna District Prosecutor’s Office has brought them to trial for causing death through the negligent performance of a legally regulated activity. According to the indictment, the two men allowed violations during the reconstruction of the building that contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the deaths of nine residents.

What Was Established About the Reconstruction

The building was originally a guest house. After an investment project was prepared in 2019, a construction permit was issued. The construction work was carried out between May and July of the same year, and the site was commissioned on August 1, 2019.

According to the prosecution, materials different from those specified in the project were used during the renovation, including materials of lower quality and without the required fire resistance. The prosecution also claims that the electrical installation and part of the structure did not meet the project requirements.

S.G. has been charged with failing, as a representative of the construction supervision company, to exercise the necessary control and to halt the work when the deviations were identified.

The Fire and the Investigation

The fire broke out shortly before 6:00 p.m. on November 22, 2021. Smoke was noticed on the third floor, and the emergency call to 112 was registered at 5:58 p.m. Firefighters arrived at 6:15 p.m. All residents were evacuated in approximately 20 minutes, and the fire was extinguished in about half an hour.

Despite the efforts of staff members, firefighters and volunteers from the village, nine people died. According to the forensic medical examinations, the cause of death was carbon dioxide poisoning, which led to acute respiratory failure.

Fire and technical forensic examinations indicate that the fire began after high contact resistance led to a short circuit and the ignition of the insulation on electrical cables. The flames then engulfed a wooden beam as well as clothing, blankets and sanitary materials located nearby.

„The case is to be scheduled for a hearing at the Varna District Court,“ the prosecution said. If found guilty, the defendants could receive sentences of between three and ten years in prison.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, utroruse.com