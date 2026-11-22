A 58-year-old local entrepreneur was found dead in a residential building under construction in Sveti Vlas. The body was found in an apartment on the first floor of the building, which is located opposite the “Rio” Hotel in the resort town.

According to “Flagman” and BLITZ, the man was found hanged. However, the information about the manner of death has not been accompanied by an official statement from the prosecution service or published results from a forensic medical examination. The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it are yet to be established.

An inspection of the scene was carried out, and the circumstances of the death are being investigated. At present, no data has been publicly disclosed about any detainees or proven third-party involvement.

The deceased was well known in Sveti Vlas. Investigators are expected to establish the exact cause of death and provide further information about the case.

Sources: blitz.bg, flagman.bg