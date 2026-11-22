Shamil Leviev, detained in Israel on suspicion of murdering 83-year-old Associate Professor Andrey Atanasov in Sofia, remains in custody while the procedure for his possible extradition to Bulgaria continues. An Israeli court has extended his detention by 20 days, and the Bulgarian authorities have sent a request for him to be handed over to Bulgarian justice. Leviev is an Israeli citizen from Bat Yam and was detained on November 13 under an international arrest warrant.

Atanasov was attacked on October 15 at around 1:00 p.m. in the elevator at the “Joliot-Curie” metro station. He was found in critical condition with head injuries and later died in hospital. The longtime lecturer at Sofia University’s Faculty of Biology was carrying a purple suitcase and a black bag when he entered the station. Cameras captured a man getting into the elevator with him and then leaving the scene.

Prosecution investigates property dispute

According to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, Leviev traveled from Israel to Thessaloniki, from where he drove to Sofia. After the attack, he returned via a similar route. Investigators established his identity hours after the crime, but by then he had already left Bulgaria.

“The main motive currently being investigated as the leading theory is property-related relations,” said Nikolay Nikolayev, spokesperson for the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are checking whether the conflict centered on an apartment in the Israeli city of Bat Yam linked to Atanasov’s sister. According to information presented during the investigation, Leviev had cared for the elderly woman and expected to receive the property as compensation. Atanasov, however, had opposed this. The prosecution is not currently stating definitively that this dispute was the motive for the murder.

“These claims are being examined, and in this connection, assistance through mutual legal assistance has also been requested from Israel,” Nikolayev said. According to him, additional evidence regarding the relationship between the two men is yet to be collected.

What happens next for the detainee

Witnesses have been questioned in the case who, according to the prosecution, saw Leviev in the area shortly before the attack. Security camera footage is also being examined, as are details concerning the rented vehicle in which he traveled from Thessaloniki to Sofia.

The Israeli prosecution has cited a risk that Leviev could flee to Russia, as according to the published information he also holds Russian citizenship. This is among the grounds for extending his detention. The final decision on whether he will be extradited to Bulgaria is yet to be made by the Israeli court.

Leviev has been charged, but his guilt has not been established by a final conviction. The investigation in Bulgaria is continuing, with both the exact motive and all the circumstances surrounding the attack yet to be clarified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, vesti.bg, nova.bg