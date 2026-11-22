An investigation into a scheme involving fake TELK decisions in Tsar Kaloyan covers 270 people, BNT reported. According to the Razgrad District Prosecutor’s Office, the scheme operated for around 20 years, with illnesses allegedly recorded in documents for people who did not have the relevant disabilities.

The actions of three doctors and a healthcare worker were examined in the case. According to the prosecution, the necessary documents initially cost around BGN 1,500, while over time the fee reached BGN 5,000. Intermediaries recruited new applicants and received part of the money.

A tip led to the scheme being uncovered

The investigation began after a local resident told police about the alleged fraud. Interrogations, inspections and arrests followed. The trial against the medical professionals is expected to begin in December.

The largest amount established as having been transferred to the account of a Tsar Kaloyan resident was BGN 90,000. According to Razgrad District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov, some of the participants received money when they brought in a new applicant.

“There are many intermediaries because each new one may bring someone else who was not known to the first one,” Tihomir Todorov said.

The scheme also spread to the neighboring villages of Dyankovo and Ezerche. According to the investigation, a higher disability percentage was sought there, while oncological diseases were recorded in the documents.

Fake stamp exposed some of the documents

Suspicions of forged medical documents intensified because of a stamp bearing the former abbreviation of the Rousse Oncology Center. The discrepancy was noticed by Dr. Kamen Kozhuharov, director of the Comprehensive Oncology Center – Rousse.

According to him, of the hundreds of documents examined, only four people actually had an oncological disease. The rest contained discrepancies in the fonts, formatting and content, including paragraphs taken from genuine medical discharge summaries.

“I immediately realized that they had made a fake stamp,” Dr. Kozhuharov told BNT.

The people who received the funds have witness status in the case, the prosecutor said. According to him, some of them received between BGN 50,000 and BGN 60,000 and are the subject of other pre-trial proceedings.

The doctors are defendants if charges have been brought against them, and their guilt can be established only by a final court conviction. If it is proven that they issued documents containing false information for healthy people, the law provides for a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Sources: bntnews.bg