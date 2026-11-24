Police have detained a 26-year-old man for stealing 13 authentic, handmade folk costumes from the Saglasie community center in Bulgarovo. The total value of the items is €6,500, BNT reports.

The report was filed at around 9:00 a.m. on November 23 at the Second District Police Department in Burgas. According to police, the theft was committed between November 20 and 23, after the building was entered by unlocking the front door.

Following the actions taken, a man from Bulgarovo with a criminal record was identified and detained. Police say he made a full confession and returned all the stolen costumes.

“Work on the case is ongoing.”

At this stage, there is no information that charges have been brought or that an indictment has been filed with the court. The man has been detained in connection with the investigation, while the final legal assessment of his actions is yet to be made by the competent authorities.