Four doctors conducted more than 30,000 examinations and issued over 4,000 referrals in less than two years. The data is part of an investigation into the issuance of fake TELK decisions, in which 14 people were detained during a specialized police operation.

The operation was carried out in Sofia, Razgrad and Vratsa, in the Mezdra area. Among those detained are doctors, intermediaries and individuals who are being checked to determine whether they benefited from the fake documents. It has not been announced which of the detainees have been charged.

Nine sites searched

Investigators conducted searches and seized documents and computer equipment from nine sites. One of them is in Razgrad Province, while the others are in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria.

According to the investigation, a scheme for issuing disability documents for the purpose of unlawfully obtaining funds is being examined. Investigators say this has resulted in significant losses to the state budget.

Information from the Interior Ministry and Prosecutor’s Office expected

BNT reported that later today the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office are expected to present further details about the operation, the detainees and the investigative actions. At present, the publicly confirmed information concerns the number of detainees, the locations of the operation and the materials seized.

All detainees are presumed innocent until a court ruling is issued.

Sources: bntnews.bg