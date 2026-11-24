Giuseppe Nirta, considered an influential leader of the Calabrian „Nirta-Strangio“ clan, was arrested on November 24, 2008, in the Amsterdam area. The operation was carried out by Italian police in cooperation with Dutch authorities, with the participation of Interpol, the Central Operations Service and the mobile police unit in Reggio Calabria.

Nirta was 35 years old and was on Italy's list of the 100 most dangerous wanted criminals. He had received a final sentence of 14 years and 8 months in prison for participating in an organization involved in international drug trafficking. Italy's Interior Ministry said he was born in Locri on July 8, 1973, and had been one of the leading figures of the family operating in San Luca.

Wanted for years

The length of time he spent in hiding was described differently in reports from that period. „La Stampa“ wrote that Nirta had been wanted for around nine years, while an Italian authorities' document put the figure at ten years. „Corriere della Sera“ described him as a fugitive for 13 years. The discrepancy likely stems from the different ways of calculating the period during which he had been beyond the reach of justice.

According to „La Stampa“, investigators had been tracking his hideout for months. Italian services worked jointly with Dutch police after locating him near Amsterdam. Two more sisters of Giovanni Strangio—Teresa and Angela—as well as their driver, Giorgio Madeo, were detained in the operation.

The connection to the clan war

The arrest came just over a year after the killings in the German city of Duisburg. On August 15, 2007, six people linked to the rival „Pelle-Vottari-Romeo“ clan were shot dead outside an Italian restaurant. The crime was connected to the long-running feud between families from the Calabrian village of San Luca.

Giuseppe Nirta is the son-in-law of Giovanni Strangio, who at the time was one of the main suspects in the Duisburg shooting. Italian investigators had also examined Nirta's possible involvement, but at the time of his arrest no detention order had been issued against him in connection with that specific case. He was detained to serve his sentence for international drug trafficking.

„This operation is important because it confirms that the pursuit of wanted criminals is being carried out continuously and must be supported with personnel and resources,“ said Giuseppe Lumia, a member of the parliamentary committee for the fight against the mafia.

Nirta's arrest became one of the significant blows against the „Nirta-Strangio“ network outside Italy. Several months later, in March 2009, Giovanni Strangio and his son-in-law Francesco Romeo were also captured in the Netherlands, further narrowing the room for members of the Calabrian organization to hide.

Sources: lastampa.it, corriere.it, zeit.de