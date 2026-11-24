Pre-trial proceedings for crimes involving narcotic substances rose to 1,041 in October 2026. By comparison, there were 770 in September. This represents an increase of 271 proceedings, or approximately 35 percent, according to data from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of the Interior’s Specialized Interagency Unit.

During the month, 481 specialized police operations were conducted. More than 30 kg of cocaine, 476 kg of marijuana, 390 kg of cannabis, a further 414 kg of cannabis plants and nearly 2 kg of heroin were discovered. Twelve laboratories or sites used for the production and cultivation of narcotic substances were uncovered.

Cocaine in a cab and hideaways in trailers

“A trend toward an increase in pre-trial proceedings for crimes involving the production, possession, distribution and trafficking of narcotic substances,” the Specialized Interagency Unit said.

Among the cases described is an operation in the territory of Haskovo Region targeting suspected international drug trafficking. On October 7, during an inspection of a tractor-trailer at the “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Crossing, 12 packages containing a total gross weight of 12.63 kg of cocaine were discovered. A citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina was charged in connection with the case, and the prosecution asked the court to remand him in custody.

Five days later, on October 12, a joint operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Customs Agency identified two tractor-trailers with Bulgarian registrations. In a specially constructed hideaway in the roof of one of the trailers, 204 vacuum-sealed packages containing 245 kg of marijuana were found. In the second trailer, hidden among packaged meat products, 14 packages containing 17 kg of cocaine were discovered.

Both drivers were charged in the two pre-trial proceedings. The investigation must establish the trucks’ routes and whether other individuals and companies were involved in the transportation of the substances.

28 new cases involving illegal migration

In connection with illegal migration, 333 specialized police operations were conducted in October. Twenty-three third-country nationals staying illegally in Bulgaria were detained, while 47 people were arrested for illegally helping others cross the border or assisting foreign nationals to stay in or pass through the country.

Twenty-eight new pre-trial proceedings were opened under provisions of the Criminal Code related to illegal border crossings and migrant smuggling. In one of the operations, 22 Bulgarian and foreign nationals were detained. Six addresses were searched, and four residences in Sofia were subsequently identified which, according to the prosecution, had been used by members of an organized criminal group to accommodate and conceal migrants, mainly from Iran, Syria and Iraq.

Witnesses were questioned before a judge as part of the investigation, and seven Syrian nationals were charged. Their guilt has not been established by a final conviction.

In October, 454 court rulings for crimes involving narcotic substances and 45 rulings for illegally helping people cross the border or assisting illegal residence came into force.

Sources: prb.bg