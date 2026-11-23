Eight months after the crash between Dobrich and the village of Odrintsi, no one has yet been charged in the pre-trial proceedings. Relatives of the 55-year-old man who died are calling for the investigation to be completed quickly and for a fair trial.

His son, Stoyan Dimitrov, returned to the scene of the incident, in which his father had been travelling early in the morning to Kyulevcha Reservoir. According to Dimitrov, his father’s car was hit after an oncoming driver entered his lane at high speed.

„My father was going fishing at Kyulevcha Reservoir early in the morning. A drunk driver came from the opposite direction at a furious speed and ploughed into him. In the traffic accident report, the police officer recorded that the breathalyser had registered 1.39,“ said Stoyan Dimitrov.

The deceased had undergone a kidney transplant about a year and a half before the crash. His wife had been the donor. His son says that after the operation, his father lived a second life.

Discrepancy over the commissioning of the expert examination

Dimitrov claims that eight months after the incident, the automotive technical expert examination was not ready and that it had been commissioned four months after the crash.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Dobrich gives a different chronology. According to the prosecution, an automotive technical expert examination was commissioned immediately after the incident. On July 28, a comprehensive forensic medical and automotive technical expert examination was commissioned; it was completed on November 5 and submitted to the investigating authority.

The investigation is continuing, with a deadline until the end of January, and at present no one has been charged, the prosecution confirms.

„We talk about fighting the war on the roads, but at the same time a person who obviously caused a serious traffic accident resulting in death has been sitting at home for eight whole months, twiddling his thumbs,“ said Stoyan Dimitrov.

The family is awaiting action in the pre-trial proceedings and insists that the case be concluded with a decision within a reasonable period.