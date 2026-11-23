The home of automotive expert Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov in Sliven was searched as part of pre-trial proceedings into coercion through threats. The investigation is being conducted by GDBOP under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office.

During the procedural and investigative actions, a laptop, a flash drive, documents and a mobile phone were found and seized. The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the items were relevant to the subject of the investigation. The search protocol was submitted to the court within the statutory deadline and was approved.

The alleged offence was committed on 17 February 2026 in Pleven, while the first actions in the case began on 20 November. Witness interviews and inspections of physical evidence are currently under way, and the appointment of expert examinations is also pending. For the offence under Article 143, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, the law provides for up to six years’ imprisonment.

Karapetkov is a witness, according to his lawyer

Prof. Karapetkov’s lawyer, Dimitar Markovski, said that the expert is acting as a witness in the investigation.

„It is extremely distressing for him to have procedural and investigative actions carried out. They had a very serious and negative impact on his health. He will most likely be hospitalised for some time,“ Markovski said.

According to information from bTV, the detention order stated that the report of coercion through threats had been filed by the father of the deceased girl.

The conflict began with the crash case

The tensions between Nikolay Popov and Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov began with the case concerning the death of Popov’s daughter. The defendant in the case is Georgi Aleksandrov – the truck driver involved in the crash.

Popov claims that the expert report prepared by Karapetkov gives the defendant an opportunity to seek a lighter sentence. In a television interview, he said: „This man never stopped putting pressure on us! He never stopped harassing me through institutions, reports, lies and threats.“

Karapetkov rejects the doubts about the impartiality of his work. „Can you imagine me changing my inner conviction in the face of this tragedy?“ he commented on the programme „Face to Face“.

Markovski, who also represents the Association of Independent Automotive Experts, said that differences between two expert reports constitute a scientific dispute and should not automatically lead to criminal proceedings against an expert witness.

Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov has served as an expert witness in cases involving serious crashes, including those near Bakadzhik, on the Struma Motorway, the case involving the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov, the „Semerdzhiev“ case, as well as the chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway.