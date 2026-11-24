Doctors from Razgrad did not issue false documents in the investigation into fake disability assessment decisions. This was stated by Razgrad District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov, who уточни that the prosecution is currently investigating the possible involvement of four doctors.

“No false documents or documents containing false information were issued in Razgrad. This time, the doctors from Razgrad are not involved in this scheme,” Todorov said.

The investigation was launched in Razgrad in May, after individuals presented medical documents to employees of the Regional Health Inspectorate. The suspicions concerned identical illnesses described in different people.

According to the prosecutor, this does not mean that the alleged criminal activity began in May. The period during which the acts under investigation were committed has yet to be established.

The documents were issued outside Razgrad

The medical documents at the center of the investigation were issued mainly by healthcare facilities in Sofia and Northwestern Bulgaria. An intermediary who lives in the region was detained in Razgrad. Intermediaries have also been detained in Sofia.

According to the prosecution, the intermediaries were in relationships of trust with the doctors whose involvement is being investigated. Todorov уточни that various figures for the number of doctors had been cited in the public domain, but at this point four doctors are under investigation.

“This does not mean that we will not reach more doctors, but at this stage potential coercion concerned four doctors,” the district prosecutor said.

The investigation concerns the preparation of documents containing false information, in which illnesses inconsistent with the individuals’ actual medical condition were described. The documents were then used in procedures to determine disability status.

According to Todorov’s account, the intermediary would present the applicant, while the doctor would prepare a document citing an unconfirmed illness, which was to be submitted to medical commissions.

The case materials are being sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office

The main case materials were transferred from Sofia to Razgrad, where the main proceedings were launched. The searches were carried out as an urgent measure, and the materials are to be presented to the court for approval.

They are also expected to be sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. The reason is the supervising prosecutor’s assessment that the matter may involve a crime committed by an organized criminal group.

At present, there is no specific assessment of the financial damages in the case. Tihomir Todorov recalled a publicly stated estimate by the interior minister of damages exceeding 1 billion leva, but stressed that the prosecution still does not have its own calculation.

The investigation is ongoing. The period of the alleged criminal activity, the number of participants and the extent of the damage caused remain to be established.