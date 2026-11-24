Almost a tonne of suspected cocaine has been found in crates of oranges at New Spitalfields Market in Leyton, London. The drugs had been hidden beneath the fruit, British police said. The operation was carried out on 22 November and targeted an organised crime group suspected of illegally importing Class A drugs into the UK.

Five men aged 27, 33, 41, 43 and 58 were arrested at the market. They are suspected of conspiring to supply Class A drugs. Another 44-year-old man was arrested nearby, and around 100 kilograms of suspected drugs were found in his possession.

Police also searched a property in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. A 48-year-old man was arrested there, and officers seized approximately £450,000 in cash.

As part of the same investigation, a lorry was stopped near Maidstone and taken to Dover for examination. Around 250 kilograms of suspected cocaine were found during the search. The driver, a 50-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

According to various British reports citing police sources, the total amount of cocaine seized was between 873 and 893 kilograms. The discrepancy in the figures given has not been publicly explained. All eight arrested men remain in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

„The seizure of these drugs, which would have been worth millions of pounds, represents a significant loss for this criminal enterprise and is one of the largest seizures we have carried out“, said Detective Superintendent Lindsey Bilani, who is leading the investigation.

She said the operation was a warning to organised crime groups importing Class A drugs. At this stage, there is no information that those arrested have been charged or brought before a court.

Sources: theguardian.com, standard.co.uk