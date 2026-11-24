The border police officer charged in the case concerning the crash in Dragoman, in which an 18-year-old woman was killed, has been removed from duty. A disciplinary investigation has been launched against him, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

According to the minister, the removal was carried out immediately. Demerdzhiev said there were grounds for the procedure to end with the officer’s dismissal.

“For months, we have been fighting to restore trust in and the authority of police officers, as well as trust in our work,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

The border police officer has been charged in connection with the crash. Supervising prosecutor Nadya Nikolova said that the law provides for a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison for the charge brought against him. She did not rule out the possibility of the charge being aggravated if the investigation establishes that the officer was driving at excessive speed.

Inspections at the Interior Ministry over another case

Demerdzhiev also announced that the Interior Ministry was conducting two inspections into the actions of police officers in the case involving the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Sofia. One is being conducted at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, and the other at the “Internal Security” Directorate.

According to the minister, when the report of loud noise was filed, all four available patrols were engaged at other crime scenes. The actions taken by the uniformed officers during their subsequent visit to the address are being examined. The information about a possible connection between an Interior Ministry employee and one of the accused minors has not been confirmed, Demerdzhiev said.

14 people detained in operation targeting fake TELK decisions

The interior minister also commented on the specialised operation against the issuance of fake decisions by medical expert commissions (TELK). According to NOVA, 14 people were detained during the operation in the regions of Sofia, Razgrad and Vratsa, including four doctors and five intermediaries.

Razgrad District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov specified that the four medical professionals were from Sofia. The materials from the investigation are expected to be sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction, due to information about organised criminal activity carried out mainly in the capital. Demerdzhiev said that operations against similar abuses would continue.