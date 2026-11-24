The Interior Ministry is investigating officials over the possible concealment of evidence related to high-profile murders that have remained unsolved over the years. This was announced by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who declined to say how many officials were being investigated or which specific crimes were involved.

According to him, the information is sensitive, and disclosing it prematurely could hamper the investigations or create a risk of further crimes. Demerdzhiev assured that once the investigations are completed, the results will be made public, and if violations are established, those responsible will be held accountable.

“There are quite a few such cases,” the interior minister said.

He added that suspicions of obstructing investigations were not limited to police officers. According to Demerdzhiev, in some cases there are indications that other individuals may also have been responsible for the crimes remaining unsolved. These claims are subject to investigation, and no specific names or final conclusions have been presented at this point.

Police officers’ actions following a noise complaint also under investigation

The minister also commented on the investigation into a case involving an 18-year-old woman, in which police officers were dispatched following a complaint about loud noise. An officer from the Border Police has been suspended from duty, and a disciplinary investigation has been launched against him. Demerdzhiev said there were grounds for it to end with his dismissal on disciplinary grounds.

Parallel investigations are being conducted by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior and the Internal Security Directorate. They are examining why the complaint was not attended to earlier and what actions the police officers took when they arrived at the address. According to the minister, the four available patrol units were engaged at other crime scenes.

Demerdzhiev pointed out that entering a home at night requires clear evidence that a serious crime has been committed. According to him, there is currently no evidence that the officers had such information. He said that if violations are established, those responsible will be held accountable.

Operations against fake TELK decisions continue

The interior minister announced that operations against the issuance of fake decisions by the Territorial Expert Medical Commissions (TELK) would continue. The latest operation was conducted in three regions, and doctors were among those arrested.

Demerdzhiev described the operation as part of broader efforts against the misuse of public funds. He criticized the prosecution over claims that the schemes had been known about for years but had not been dismantled earlier.

The minister also said that information about an alleged connection between an Interior Ministry official and a person detained in an investigation into rape had not been confirmed. Investigations into the report are continuing, and he promised “uncompromising” action if such a connection is established.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg