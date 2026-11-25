Pre-trial proceedings have been launched against a police inspector from the Elena District Police Department after firearms, ammunition and materials for their manufacture were found in a residence occupied by him. The officer was detained by the Internal Security Directorate.

According to the Interior Ministry, during the investigative operations, five smoothbore and rifled firearms belonging to other individuals, as well as a handgun, were found and seized. More than 300 rounds of different calibres, around 1,000 casings and nearly 4 kilograms of gunpowder were also discovered.

Numerous technical devices and tools for manufacturing ammunition, as well as for repairing smoothbore and rifled firearms, were also found in the residence.

The investigation is being conducted by the District Investigation Department at the District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo. The proceedings were initiated for offences under Article 339, paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Criminal Code.

“Further investigative actions are forthcoming,” the Interior Ministry said.

The police officer was detained under an order for up to 24 hours. At this stage, there is no information that charges have been brought or that a request has been submitted for a more severe remand measure.

Sources: bta.bg