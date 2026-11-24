The Kardzhali District Court once again postponed the case against the city’s former mayor, Hasan Aziz, and three former municipal administration employees. The reason was the failure of a key witness to appear, who has already been declared wanted nationwide. The next hearing is scheduled for January 22, 2027.

The wanted man is the owner of the company whose contracts with the municipality form the basis of the charges brought. The company carried out the felling of trees in ravines and cemetery parks in populated areas within Kardzhali Municipality. The timber obtained was delivered to mayoralties and kindergartens.

The witness was not found at the address provided

The man also failed to appear in court at the previous hearing in early October. It then became clear that, according to his neighbors, he did not live at the address provided to the magistrates. Attempts to find him there were unsuccessful.

Both the prosecution and the defense of the defendants insisted that the witness be questioned because of the importance of his testimony in clarifying the circumstances of the case. The court ruled that his presence was necessary and postponed the hearing.

What are the charges

According to the indictment, Hasan Aziz and the municipality’s former chief accountant, Valentin Ivanov, embezzled a total of BGN 78,704 between January 2018 and January 2019. The two are also on trial for mismanagement. The prosecution claims that between December 2017 and January 2019, they failed to take the necessary care in managing and safeguarding municipal property, resulting in damages amounting to BGN 12,459.

The other two defendants are former financial controllers in the municipal administration. They are charged with failing to exercise the necessary financial control in the performance of the same contracts. According to the prosecution, their actions caused damages to the municipality amounting to BGN 11,184 and BGN 24,420, respectively.

The charges have not been established by a final conviction. The case will continue with the hearing scheduled for January 22, 2027.