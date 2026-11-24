The Plovdiv District Court left 28-year-old Ivan Ivanov in custody, charged with the intentional murder of his two-month-old son in the village of Zhelyazno. The court refused to replace the detention measure with house arrest, as no circumstances had arisen to warrant the change, BTA reported.

The proceedings continued with the questioning of expert witnesses and the admission of several examinations – a triple forensic psychiatric and psychological examination, a forensic medical examination and a video-technical examination.

Examination establishes alcohol dependence

According to the findings of the psychiatric and psychological examination, Ivanov was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the act. The experts established that he had frequently abused alcoholic beverages and was alcohol-dependent, but did not suffer from a mental illness.

During the conversations with the expert witnesses, the defendant repeatedly stated that he did not remember what had happened and did not recall committing the crime.

New examination ordered

“He demonstrated a sufficiently good capacity to take care of his own interests. He categorically denies actions that could incriminate him in anything improper. He has no emotional experience of grief. He has difficulty defining a sense of guilt,” the experts said.

During the hearing, the parties agreed that the case had not yet been fully clarified. Therefore, the court ordered an additional fingerprint examination of the swabs taken from alcohol bottles and admitted as evidence.

Ivan Ivanov is charged with intentionally killing his two-month-old son on February 26, 2026, in the village of Zhelyazno, Plovdiv region. The signal concerning the deceased child was filed with emergency telephone number 112 around noon. Police officers and a medical team arrived at the scene and established the child’s death.

The forensic medical examination established injuries to the head and ribs, as well as bruising on the face. The investigation and court proceedings are continuing.