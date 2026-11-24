The Sofia City Court refused to replace Vasil Filipov’s detention with house arrest. He is one of the defendants in the bus crash on „Chelopeshko Shose“ in Sofia, in which four people died and another four sustained moderate bodily injuries.

The decision is not final and can be appealed before the higher court.

The Charges Against Filipov

Filipov has been in custody since June. According to the indictment, he was driving a motor vehicle at no less than 113 km/h in an area with a speed limit of 60 km/h, after which he collided with a bus. The penalty for the offense, which resulted in the deaths of four people and moderate bodily injuries to another four, may be up to 20 years in prison.

The defendant has also been charged with a second offense—disorderly conduct and an act distinguished by exceptional audacity.

Defense Sought a More Lenient Measure

Filipov’s lawyer requested house arrest, pointing out that his client had been detained since June, has two children and needs medical assistance. The defense also requested a comprehensive forensic medical examination to establish his condition following the crash and the operations he underwent, as well as whether it allows him to remain in custody.

The prosecution agreed to the request for an examination, but the court rejected it on the grounds that there was no basis for admitting it at this stage. According to the court, such a request could be submitted to the investigative authorities.

Before the court, Filipov requested a more lenient measure and said: „Everything hurts and I wake up in pain.“ The prosecution objected, arguing that there were no grounds for changing the remand measure.

Sources: news.bg