Members of Varna’s Municipal Election Commission have received explicit threats following the decision to terminate the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. Commission Chairman Velin Zhekov told journalists that similar threats had also been made against him.

“Such a thing is absolutely unacceptable,” Velin Zhekov said.

According to him, the reports were received after the Varna Municipal Election Commission’s decision was announced. In his statement, the chairman did not provide specific information about the authors of the threats or about any action taken in the case.

How the commission reached its decision

The Varna Municipal Election Commission has received reports calling for the mayor’s mandate to be terminated since as early as autumn 2023. Zhekov said that four or five of them had received a response stating that they had been rejected.

Five reports are related to the decision to terminate the mandate, with the first two submitted at the beginning of November 2025. Evidence was collected from Varna Municipality for their consideration, as well as certified copies of orders issued by the Municipal Council. Blagomir Kotsev was then given the opportunity to submit an objection within three days.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission initially decided that all the reports should be considered together. At the meeting on November 23, however, it was decided that the first two reports, for which the proceedings had been completed, should be considered separately.

20 votes “for” and six “against”

Two draft decisions were discussed at the meeting. The proposal not to establish any violations received six votes and was not adopted. The second proposal, according to which there were grounds to assess whether violations had occurred, was supported by 20 of the commission’s 27 members.

One member of the Varna Municipal Election Commission was absent and had been appointed from GERB’s quota. According to Velin Zhekov, the decision was supported by representatives of all parties and coalitions represented on the commission.

The decision has already been published. It can be appealed before the Administrative Court, and Zhekov said that if Kotsev’s lawyers file an appeal, it will be forwarded immediately.

The commission chairman also said that the reports submitted in 2026 included additional requests, including one to collect evidence from the Territorial Directorate of the National Revenue Agency. The Varna Municipal Election Commission refused to request these documents. According to Zhekov, the commission is expected to meet soon to consider the remaining reports as well.

Sources: novini.bg, bta.bg