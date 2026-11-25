Following the first major operation against an alleged scheme for issuing fake TELK decisions, the investigation is still at the pre-trial stage. Fourteen people have been detained, including doctors, intermediaries and individuals being checked to determine whether they used forged medical documents. As of November 24, no one has been charged, and all those detained have been released after the expiry of the 24-hour period.

The operation on November 23 covered Sofia, Razgrad and the area around Mezdra. Searches and seizures were carried out at nine locations, including medical facilities and other addresses linked to the individuals under investigation. According to BNT, those detained include four doctors, five intermediaries and people who had been issued questionable decisions. In subsequent statements, the prosecution described the intermediaries as six people – five who operated in Sofia and one in Razgrad Province.

How the Alleged Scheme Operated

Razgrad District Prosecutor Tihomir Todorov told NOVA that the four doctors in the new investigation are from Sofia, while no doctors from Razgrad have been identified as participants in this scheme. According to the prosecution, intermediaries connected people who wanted to obtain a particular disability percentage with doctors who recorded illnesses different from the actual medical findings.

„The intermediary is the person who stands between those wishing to retire in an improper manner and the doctors,“ Tihomir Todorov said.

The amount of money paid along the chain has not yet been established. The Bulgarian National Radio reported that, according to information cited by the investigation, four doctors had recorded more than 30,000 examinations and issued more than 4,000 referrals in less than two years. These figures are yet to be verified through the medical records, electronic data and the equipment that was seized.

Analysis of the Evidence Comes Next

The case materials have been submitted to the Razgrad District Court for approval of the search and seizure reports. After the court rules, they must be returned to the prosecution. The supervising prosecutor will then decide what actions should be taken, which individuals should be charged and whether there is sufficient evidence of an organized criminal group.

Tihomir Todorov said that, because there is information about organized criminal activity carried out primarily in the capital, the case will probably be referred to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office on jurisdictional grounds. This, however, is not a final procedural decision. The Razgrad Prosecutor’s Office said that the involvement of eight or nine people who had submitted applications for disability pensions based on documents containing false information is also currently being investigated.

Checks and Changes to TELK

Alongside the criminal investigation, the Ministry of Health is launching more focused checks of decisions that have already been issued. Minister Katya Ivkova announced that she had established an interdepartmental standing commission to verify the authenticity of TELK decisions.

The government is also calling for a change in the way the degree of disability is determined. The proposal is that, in addition to the diagnosis, its impact on a person’s daily life, functional abilities and capacity to work should also be assessed. Nationally representative organizations of people with disabilities did not support the proposal in its current form and demanded guarantees that those who genuinely need assistance would not be affected. Following the meeting, it was decided that a working group would be established to prepare new legislative proposals.

Thus, immediately after the first detentions, two separate procedures lie ahead: the prosecution must establish whether a crime was committed, identify the specific perpetrators and determine whether damage was caused, while the health authorities must determine which decisions are subject to review and how oversight of medical assessments should be changed. For now, there is no information about the automatic cancellation of all decisions issued by the commissions under investigation.

Sources: nova.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg