Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva called on the Kyustendil District Prosecutor’s Office to carry out an urgent investigation into a case of physical violence against a child with disabilities placed in a state health and social care service. The information was established during an unannounced inspection by a team from the National Preventive Mechanism.

According to the findings, a psychologist at the Centre for Specialised Health and Social Care for Children with High-Risk Behaviour and Health Care Needs pulled the child’s hair, kicked the child’s body and dragged the child along the ground. The incident occurred on 24 October 2025.

On 1 December 2025, the employee was given a disciplinary reprimand – the lightest sanction provided for under the Labour Code. The prosecution must establish whether there is evidence of a crime and how the responsible officials acted.

„Such treatment... may be qualified as cruel, inhuman and degrading“, said Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva.

During the inspection, it was not established whether the management had promptly notified the State Agency for Child Protection and the Child Protection Department at the Social Assistance Directorate in Kyustendil. No adequate follow-up measures had been taken to support the children and employees either.

Problems with staff and conditions

Eight children are accommodated at the centre, and its capacity is completely full. Of the 40 positions provided for, 39 have been established, but key positions remain vacant – those of child psychiatrist, senior nurse, nurse, psychologist and educator.

Five psychologists have been replaced at the service in about a year. Some of the appointed specialists do not have the necessary experience to work with children with psychiatric disorders and severe behavioural problems. The National Preventive Mechanism team described the psychosocial climate as „extremely poor“.

The report also points to shortcomings in the facilities and security. Repairs are needed because of leaks, the fence must be reinforced, and a security guard and a service vehicle are required. It was also established that the children are not provided with money for personal expenses, despite the regulatory requirements.

Delcheva has called on the Ministry of Health to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the centres in Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad, including the work of their management and staff selection procedures. The Ombudsman insists that inspections also be conducted by the State Agency for Child Protection and the Agency for the Quality of Social Services.

The recommendations include urgent training for employees in de-escalating crisis situations, working with children with traumatic experiences, improving security and addressing the problems in the building.

Sources: novini.bg, infomreja.bg