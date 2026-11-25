The investigation into the case involving a 15-year-old girl in Sofia is continuing, with the prosecution also examining other possible assaults. The three underage defendants – aged 14, 15 and 16, remain in custody after the Sofia District Court upheld the most severe remand measure – „detention in custody“.

The main incident took place on the night of October 31, when part of what happened was recorded during a Halloween party. The footage was subsequently shared on social media.

Supervising prosecutor Georgi Kodzhanikolov of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office said that the investigation was progressing. The weapon shown in one of the clips has been identified, and the pistol has already been added to the evidence in the case. According to him, the recording shows a young man firing a pistol at a girl.

The identities of the participants and the weapon were established within 24 hours following actions by Sofia Directorate of Interior officers. Investigators are continuing to clarify the role of all the people recorded in the videos. Some of them were wearing hoods and masks, which makes identifying them more difficult.

September 21 incident also being investigated

As part of the investigation, a separate incident from September 21 has also been identified. „A separate incident from September 21 is also being investigated“, prosecutor Georgi Kodzhanikolov said.

According to the prosecution, this incident took place in the home of one of the current defendants. The people who were present and the person who made the recording have been identified. It remains to be established whether the recording still exists, after which it may be examined by an expert.

The findings of the expert examination will be taken into account when assessing whether there are grounds for bringing additional charges related to the creation of pornographic content.

Police actions also under scrutiny

At present, there is no confirmation of the information concerning an Sofia Directorate of Interior officer who was or is a relative of any of the participants in the incidents, the prosecutor clarified.

The actions of the police patrol that visited the address following a noise complaint are also being investigated. Former Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced this inquiry.

The collected evidence and video recordings will be analysed. After that, the investigators and the prosecution will assess whether there are grounds for new charges and what role each of the identified participants played.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg