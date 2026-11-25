A driver has been charged with causing the death of Margarita Paskaleva, the principal of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Secondary School in Karnobat, after investigators found that he had been driving his car at 251 km/h. The crash occurred on November 9 on the Trakia Motorway, in the direction from Karnobat to Burgas, near the 341st kilometre in the area of Kameno.

The speed limit in the section was 140 km/h, meaning the driver exceeded it by 111 km/h. According to the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant’s car caught up with and struck Paskaleva’s vehicle, with both cars travelling in the same direction. The woman died in the crash.

Prosecutors have charged the man with causing death by violating road traffic rules. The defendant has been detained for up to 72 hours, and the supervising prosecutor has also ordered that his driving licence be revoked. The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office is expected to submit a request to the court for the defendant to be remanded in custody.

What has been established so far

The main facts in the case concern the speed and the manner of the collision. The investigation indicates that the defendant’s car caught up with the vehicle travelling ahead of it and hit it from behind. There is still no court ruling establishing guilt, and the prosecution’s allegations remain subject to proof in the criminal proceedings.

What happens next in the case

The court must rule on the prosecution’s request for the most severe preventive measure. Until the decision is made, the defendant will remain in custody under the prosecutor’s order for up to 72 hours. During the hearing, the court will assess whether there is sufficient evidence to support a reasonable suspicion that he was involved in the crime and whether there is a risk that he may abscond or commit another offence.

The case also prompted a reaction in Karnobat. Mayor Georgi Dimitrov said: “That is Formula 1 speed, not motorway speed.” His words are an assessment of the circumstances surrounding the crash, while the final legal assessment will be made במסגרת of the pre-trial and court proceedings.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, new.dnesplus.bg