A 12-year-old girl has given birth at a hospital in Montana. Due to the extremely young age of the mother, the case was reported to the police and social services, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

The baby was delivered by C-section because of the risk to the mother's health. The newborn has normal weight and length. The father is a 16-year-old boy with whom the mother had been living for three years.

“She started living with this boy when she was nine,” said Dr. Zahari Nikolov, head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Montana General Hospital. According to him, this is the latest case of an underage mother in the department this year.

“In ten months, we have had 50 underage mothers, five of whom are under 14,” the doctor said. He pointed out that early pregnancy carries serious risks, as the girls' bodies are still developing, while the consequences may also affect newborns.

“These are children who find it difficult to adapt and, after giving birth, struggle to understand what is happening and how to care for these children. They rely on their parents,” Dr. Nikolov said.

The doctor also spoke about a case involving an 11-year-old mother who, two years later, at the age of 13, gave birth to a second child. On the third day after giving birth, she suffered an eclamptic seizure.

The girl from Montana will undergo parenting skills training. Svetlin Georgiev, head of the Child Protection Department in Montana, said that the Criminal Code provides for measures against parents who have allowed such a situation to occur, as well as against adults who take advantage of children.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg