Nearly 40 kg of cocaine have been found in the cab of a truck inspected on the E79 main road near Vidin. The truck was traveling towards Montana, and the drug had been concealed behind the tachograph and in other places in the cab.

During the inspection, customs officers found a total of 35 identical rectangular packages. They contained a white, compressed powdery substance with a total gross weight of 39,489.73 grams. A field drug test reacted positively for cocaine.

The truck was carrying blueberries

The truck had foreign registration plates and was driven by a Turkish national with the initials A. Y. He stated that he was traveling from the Netherlands to Turkey. Documents for a shipment of blueberries were presented as proof of the cargo.

The suspicious packages were spotted during an initial external inspection of the vehicle and cab. The truck was then directed to the Customs Office – Vidin for a thorough customs inspection, where the entire quantity was discovered.

The driver has been remanded in custody

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under the supervision of the Vidin District Prosecutor's Office. By order of a prosecutor, the driver was charged.

At the prosecution's request, the court ordered him held in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: novini.bg