GDBOP is conducting a special operation in Haskovo, during which local businessmen and municipal councillors have been taken in for questioning. Ministry of Interior officials are carrying out searches at private addresses, offices and law firms, as well as in the Municipal Council building.

Addresses on Preslav Street and Dobrudja Street are being searched. Declarations of incompatibility submitted by municipal councillors have been seized from the municipal building. According to local media, the anti-mafia officers have also taken action at other addresses in the city.

According to information from the Focus news agency, cited by NOVA, nine municipal councillors have been detained. NOVA reports that councillors and businessmen have been taken in for questioning. However, there has so far been no official confirmation from the Ministry of Interior regarding the exact number of detainees.

Initial information links the operation to a European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation into projects for the renovation of residential buildings. Public procurement procedures and the way European funding was spent are being examined. It has not been specified which particular contracts and projects are the subject of the investigation.

“At present, there is no official information about the subject of the investigation, the number of detainees or any potential violations,” NOVA said in its report on the operation.

The names of the people taken in have not been disclosed. There is also no official information about any charges being brought. This means that the investigative actions do not constitute evidence that a crime has been committed, and all persons being investigated are presumed innocent until a court ruling enters into force.

The Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor’s Office or the European Public Prosecutor’s Office are expected to announce whether detentions have been ordered, what the exact subject of the investigation is and whether any individuals have been charged.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg, haskovo.live