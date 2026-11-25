A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Sofia over video footage showing him shooting a gas pistol at a girl’s legs. The detention has been confirmed by the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

The footage was filmed in the capital’s Krasna Polyana district and was circulated on November 18. It shows a girl being shot at, although the information provided contains no indication that she was injured.

Prosecutors have also confirmed the 17-year-old’s connection to the case from October 31, in which a group of boys were charged with lewd acts involving a 15-year-old girl. The minor has not been identified.

The detainee has been identified as a participant in the party where, according to the investigation, the abuse took place. He has not been identified as the perpetrator of a crime, as his guilt has not been established by a final conviction.

The video of the shooting was circulated days before the detention and helped identify the teenager. The information provided does not specify what remand measure will be requested or imposed, nor whether charges have already been brought in connection with the shooting.

The investigations into both cases are ongoing. Prosecutors are expected to assess the subsequent action to be taken against the minor and the other individuals connected to the inquiries.