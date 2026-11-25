Four people have been charged in the investigation into the spending of funds for the construction of the Hemus Motorway. This was announced by prosecutor Nikolay Nikolayev, spokesperson for the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Among those charged is a former chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency. He has been charged with mismanagement on an especially large scale. The measure imposed on him is bail of €5,000.

The charges concern advance payments

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted by the Directorate General for Combating Organised Crime under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecution, the alleged violations were committed between 9 June 2019 and 10 June 2020, when the accused was head of the RIA Management Board.

The charges are related to the contract between the RIA and Avtomagistrali EAD for the construction of sections of the Hemus Motorway. According to the prosecution, an advance payment of BGN 260 million excluding VAT had been agreed for construction and installation works on sections 4, 5 and 6.

The indictment order states that, for sections 5 and 6, there had been no finally accepted design work, construction permits or signed documents for opening the construction sites. According to the charges, the necessary supervision of the design and construction had not been organised either.

The prosecution claims that, as a result of the actions and omissions, payments were made for construction and installation works on sections 5 and 6 that had not been carried out in the stated volumes and quantities. The alleged damage to the RIA amounts to BGN 260 million excluding VAT, or BGN 312 million including VAT.

The case began after revelations in 2021

“Four people have been charged,” prosecutor Nikolay Nikolayev said in connection with the investigation.

He confirmed that this was the case concerning the Hemus Motorway, which began after revelations in 2021 by then caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov about hundreds of millions of leva allocated for the construction of the motorway and withdrawn in cash.

The investigation is ongoing. At present, there is no information about an indictment being filed or a court hearing being scheduled. The charges brought are subject to proof in court, and the accused are considered innocent until a final conviction enters into force.