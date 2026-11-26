A 69-year-old woman has been admitted to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a pit bull in Stara Zagora. The case was reported by the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the yard of a property occupied by the victim and her 42-year-old relative. During an inspection of the scene, police officers established that the woman had been bitten by the dog.

“The dog is owned by a 42-year-old relative of the victim,” the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora reported.

The owner of the pit bull has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. At this stage, no information has been publicly released about charges being brought against the man.