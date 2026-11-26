The three minors accused of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old girl will remain in custody. The Sofia City Court has imposed the most severe remand measure on them – detention in custody.

According to the court, the charges concern sexual acts with a person rendered helpless. In their reasoning, the magistrates noted a lack of compassion and humanity on the part of the defendants.

The court also cited the dissemination of videos on the internet as an aggravating circumstance. “After humiliating the victim’s human dignity once, they did so again by disseminating the videos on the internet,” the reasoning states.

One of the defendants has a previous offence

One of those detained had previously been ordered to attend a correctional boarding school because of an earlier offence. However, the decision in that case has not yet become final.

The three will be placed in the juvenile unit of the detention facility on G. M. Dimitrov Boulevard.

The Sofia City Court’s ruling on detention in custody is final unless it is appealed in accordance with the procedure provided by law. The names of the defendants and the victim have not been disclosed.

Sources: bntnews.bg